Sept 30 (Reuters) - Imf Bentham Ltd

* Advises that it has received approximately $40m in relation to Rivercity Matter

* Following settlement ,intended to recognise profit after capitalised overheads (but before tax) of $29m in relation to this matter this FY

* Refers to announcement in Rivercity Matter concerning conditional settlement of class action against Rivercity becoming unconditional