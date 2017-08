Sept 30 (Reuters) - Woolworths Ltd :

* Notes media speculation in relation to its petrol business

* Woolworths has received incomplete and conditional proposals from a number of parties in relation to purchase of business

* Currently evaluating whether to retain or dispose of its petrol business

* Woolworths remains in discussions with a number of interested parties

* No decision in relation to future of business has been made