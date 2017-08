Sept 30 (Reuters) - Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Preliminary counting of rights issue shows oversubscription of about 114.5 percent

* Gross proceeds from rights issue will be 52.5 million Norwegian crowns ($6.52 million)

* Final result of the Rights Issue is expected to be published on or about Oct. 4, 2016

($1 = 8.0510 Norwegian crowns)