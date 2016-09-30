BRIEF-FXCM signs agreement to sell news, research website DailyFX for $40 mln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Fxcm Inc :

* Says FXCM will continue to be an advertiser to u.s. And Canadian residents on DailyFX english version of website

* FXCM inc says cash of $36 million will be paid to FXCM on closing, with additional $4 million to be paid on completion of certain migration requirements

* Says FXCM signs agreement to sell news and research website DailyFX for $40 million

* Says IG will receive entire DailyFX business including all international and domestic web domains, source code and content Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: