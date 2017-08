Sept 30 (Reuters) - FinTech Group AG :

* EBITDA of 13.8 million euros ($15.48 million) in first half of 2016

* 2016 guidance confirmed, 2017 forecast positive

* Confident that we can increase our EBITDA once again in 2017