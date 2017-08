Sept 30 (Reuters) - Perfect Holding SA :

* H1 consolidated results of Perfect Holding SA were revenue of 8.2 million Swiss francs ($8.49 million) (6.9 million francs in HY 2015)

* H1 net operating loss of 0.3 million francs (0.6 million francs in HY 2015) Source text - bit.ly/2diaQhS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9661 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)