Sept 30 (Reuters) - MCB Group Ltd :

* FY ended June 2016 group net interest income of 8.89 billion rupees versus 8.15 billion rupees year ago

* FY group profit before tax of 8.34 billion rupees versus 6.90 billion rupees year ago

* Says the co expect moderate growth in operating profits for the coming year