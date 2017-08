Sept 30 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* H1 net loss 1.485 million Swiss francs ($1.54 million) versus loss 2.833 million francs year ago

* H1 income 283,000 francs versus 90,000 francs year ago

* Research and Development expenses increased to 1.1 million francs in H1 of 2016 compared to 0.9 million francs in H1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9654 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)