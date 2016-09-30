BRIEF-Inside Secure and Marvell deliver open source open data plane security VPN solution
Sept 30 Eurofins Scientific Se
* Announces acquisition of Megalab SA in Spain, for approximately EUR 40m
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.9 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent on Thursday at 6,919.42, boosted by heavyweight oil companies after a decision by OPEC to curb output for the first time since 2008. * GULF KEYSTONE: Gulf Keystone Petroleum, one of the foreign oil firms present in Iraqi Kursdistan, has received a long-awaited $15 million payment from the Kurdistan Regional Governme
