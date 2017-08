BRIEF-m4e H1 sales down at 5.4 million euros

Sept 30 (Reuters) - m4e AG :

* H1 EBITDA despite significant strategic investments positive at 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million) (June 30, 2015: 1.9 million euros)

* H1 sales totaling 5.4 million euros after 7.6 million euros in the previous reporting period

* H1 EBIT at 0.4 million euros (30 June 2015: 1.4 million euros)

* Sees further increase in sales and earnings by "mia and me" contribution in second half 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)