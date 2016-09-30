BRIEF-Fiera capital makes offer to buy Charlemagne Capital Ltd

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital:

* Charlemagne capital shareholders will be entitled to receive 14 pence in cash in aggregate for each charlemagne capital share

* Fiera Capital makes an offer to acquire London-based Charlemagne Capital Limited

* Agreement reached on terms of recommended cash transaction comprising offer by co to buy entire share capital of charlemagne capital

* Transaction would provide low single digit accretion to adjusted earnings per share in 2017 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: