Sept 30 (Reuters) - MagForce AG :

* Outlook for 2016 confirmed

* H1 net loss (prior year: profit) was 3.2 million euros (prior year: 0.5 million euros)

* H1 revenues and other operating income amounted to 0.7 million euros ($785,120.00) (prior year: 4.9 million euros)

* Non-GAAP net loss slightly decreased for half year by 0.1 million euros to 2.2 million euros (prior year: 2.3 million euros)