Sept 30 (Reuters) - Unga Group Ltd :

* FY ended June 2016 profit before taxation of 734.4 million shillings versus 635.7 million shillings year ago

* FY turnover of 19.74 billion shillings versus 18.72 billion shillings year ago

* Recommend payment of first and final dividend of 1 shilling per share Source : j.mp/2daZixr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)