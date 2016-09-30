FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-IG Group tp buy DailyFX for $40 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IG Group tp buy DailyFX for $40 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc

* Acquisition of dailyfx

* On an annualised basis, it is expected that addition of dailyfx news and education-based marketing channel will add around £5 million to ongoing operating costs

* Currently anticipated that this channel will generate a sufficient number of incremental active clients such that it will be earnings enhancing in IG's FY18 financial year, and will deliver increasing value beyond.

* Has agreed, subject to final approvals, to purchase dailyfx, a leading global news and research portal, and its associated assets, from fxcm inc

* Deal for a total consideration of $40

* It is anticipated that transaction will complete by end of october

* Also expected that purchase price for assets will be amortised on a straight-line basis over 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.