European shares hit 8-week low as Deutsche Bank worries weigh
LONDON, Sept 30 European shares fell sharply in early deals on Friday to touch their lowest level in eight weeks as fresh concerns over the stability of Deutsche Bank hit banking stocks.
Sept 30 IG Group Holdings Plc
* Acquisition of dailyfx
* On an annualised basis, it is expected that addition of dailyfx news and education-based marketing channel will add around £5 million to ongoing operating costs
* Currently anticipated that this channel will generate a sufficient number of incremental active clients such that it will be earnings enhancing in IG's FY18 financial year, and will deliver increasing value beyond.
* Has agreed, subject to final approvals, to purchase dailyfx, a leading global news and research portal, and its associated assets, from fxcm inc
* Deal for a total consideration of $40
* It is anticipated that transaction will complete by end of october
* Also expected that purchase price for assets will be amortised on a straight-line basis over 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said it had agreed to buy news and research portal DailyFX and its associated assets from U.S. retail broker FXCM Inc for $40 million.