September 30, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trinity Mirror says Q3 like for like revenue expected to fall 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc

* Group revenue on a like for like basis is expected to fall by 9 pct in Q3

* Trading update

* Q3 publishing revenue is expected to fall by 10 pct with print declining by 12 pct and digital growing by 11 pct.

* Classified digital revenues, which are substantially jointly sold with print, remained under pressure

* Business continues to deliver strong cash flows helped by structural cost savings of c.20 million stg for FY, 5 million stg ahead of initial target. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

