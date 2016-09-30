FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wiener Privatbank H1 net commision income up at 3.5 million euros
September 30, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wiener Privatbank H1 net commision income up at 3.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wiener Privatbank SE :

* Fiscal year 2016 sees satisfactory business development

* H1 net commision income 3.5 million euros versus 1.59 million euros year ago

* Half-year results excluding minority interests increased significantly to 3.38 million euros (1-6 / 2015: -0.17 million euros)

* Operating profit in the first half 2016 with 5.04 million euros clearly positive, compared to -1.21 million euros in the same period year ago

* H1 net interest income 0.76 million euros versus 0.10 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

