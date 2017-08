Sept 30 (Reuters) - Blue Cap AG :

* H1 revenues amounted to 42.9 million euros ($48.13 million) and thus 2.9 million euros over the previous year (prev. year: 40.0 million euros)

* H1 EBIT amounted to 2.4 million euros (prev. year: 1.8 million euros)