Sept 30 (Reuters) - elexxion AG :

* Forecast 2016: sales increase to 2.16 million euros ($2.42 million) and net loss of 0.32 million euros expected

* H1 EBIT at minus 168,000 euros (H1 2015: minus 253,000 euros)

* H1 revenue at 982,000 euros (H1 2015: 1.120 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)