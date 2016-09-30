Sept 30 Bofa Merrill Lynch

* Total size of offering amounts to approximately euros 328 million prior to exercise of over-allotment option

* Offering comprises 7.6 million newly issued shares, raising approximately eur 175 million of primary gross proceeds

* takeaway.com initial public offering priced at euros 23.00 per share

* Price per share values takeaway.com at enterprise value of about euros 849 million, equity value of about euros 993 million Source text for Eikon: