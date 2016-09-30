European shares hit 8-week low as Deutsche Bank worries weigh
LONDON, Sept 30 European shares fell sharply in early deals on Friday to touch their lowest level in eight weeks as fresh concerns over the stability of Deutsche Bank hit banking stocks.
* Total size of offering amounts to approximately euros 328 million prior to exercise of over-allotment option
* Offering comprises 7.6 million newly issued shares, raising approximately eur 175 million of primary gross proceeds
* takeaway.com initial public offering priced at euros 23.00 per share
* Price per share values takeaway.com at enterprise value of about euros 849 million, equity value of about euros 993 million Source text for Eikon:
Sept 30 Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said it had agreed to buy news and research portal DailyFX and its associated assets from U.S. retail broker FXCM Inc for $40 million.
Sept 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.9 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.