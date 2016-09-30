European shares hit 8-week low as Deutsche Bank worries weigh
LONDON, Sept 30 European shares fell sharply in early deals on Friday to touch their lowest level in eight weeks as fresh concerns over the stability of Deutsche Bank hit banking stocks.
Sept 30 Bunge Ltd :
* Bunge and OFI Become Distribution Partners in Asia-Pacific
* OFI will become Bunge's exclusive commercial partner to import, market, sell and distribute packaged softseed oils into Philippines
* Will become OFI's exclusive commercial partner to export, market, sell, distribute coconut oil under its farm origin brand into countries in Asia-Pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 30 European shares fell sharply in early deals on Friday to touch their lowest level in eight weeks as fresh concerns over the stability of Deutsche Bank hit banking stocks.
* Total size of offering amounts to approximately euros 328 million prior to exercise of over-allotment option
Sept 30 Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said it had agreed to buy news and research portal DailyFX and its associated assets from U.S. retail broker FXCM Inc for $40 million.