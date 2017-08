Sept 30 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB

* Says it unit, ProntoTV, signed framework agreement for delivery of digital signage with Shell Smart Fuel AS in Norway

* ProntoTV assesses value will amount to about 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.33 million)

* Agreement runs for five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5930 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)