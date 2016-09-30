FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mingyuan Medicare Development management discovers fraud or potential fraud in two transactions
September 30, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mingyuan Medicare Development management discovers fraud or potential fraud in two transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mingyuan Medicare Development Co Ltd

* Current management has discovered fraud or potential fraud in relation of two transactions

* Current management does not have information to confirm actual payment of cash consideration of rmb 163.9 million and rmb 61.1 million yan and xiong

* Loss of shanghai yuanqi's interest will have impact on asset value of company

* Refers to 2 announcements, to acquire 70% equity interest in shanghai yuanqi & disposal of equity interest in weiyi

* Trading in shares will remain suspended pending satisfaction of resumption conditions imposed by stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

