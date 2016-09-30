FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-American Hotel to acquire 4 branded hotels in Florida and Tennessee for $47 mln
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Hotel to acquire 4 branded hotels in Florida and Tennessee for $47 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp

* Announces acquisition of four branded, select-service hotels in Florida and Tennessee for U.S. $47.0 million

* Says investment is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per unit

* Acquisition properties will be managed for AHIP by its exclusive hotel manager, Tower Rock Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Purchase price does not include U.S. $2.8 million for completion of brand-mandated property improvement plans

* Will fund purchase price, using combination of cash on hand and new commercial mortgage backed securities loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
