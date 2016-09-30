UPDATE 1-Germany's Bosch sues S.Korea's Mando in U.S. on alleged patent infringements; Mando denies
* Mando denial comes after shares skid 13 pct in Seoul (Add Mando denial)
Sept 30 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
* Announces acquisition of four branded, select-service hotels in Florida and Tennessee for U.S. $47.0 million
* Says investment is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per unit
* Acquisition properties will be managed for AHIP by its exclusive hotel manager, Tower Rock Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Purchase price does not include U.S. $2.8 million for completion of brand-mandated property improvement plans
* Will fund purchase price, using combination of cash on hand and new commercial mortgage backed securities loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/TORONTO, Sept 30 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is cutting 15 investment banking jobs in London amid a slowdown in activity in the region, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Sept 30 Emerging stocks and currencies booked more losses on Friday, tracking major bourses spooked by Deutsche Bank's woes, but developing countries' equities and some of the main currencies were still on track for monthly and quarterly gains. MSCI's main emerging index fell 1.2 percent on the day with stock markets around the world well in the red amid concerns over the health of Germany's largest bank. The index was heading for a weekly loss, bu