a year ago
BRIEF-Tecnotree: Restructuring program proposal of administrator
September 30, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tecnotree: Restructuring program proposal of administrator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tecnotree Oyj :

* Proposal of administrator for restructuring programme

* If draft restructuring programme is approved, group will record a one-off positive income effect of about 6.7 million euros ($7.49 million)

* Says administrator's view is that if implemented, draft restructuring programme would lead to company's operations being rehabilitated

* Total amount of restructuring debts to be taken into account in restructuring proceedings is about 73.9 million euros

* Payments under restructuring programme will end on June 30, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
