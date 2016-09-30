FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 30, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Daimler, Renault-Nissan say alliance deepening in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Renault SA :

* Cooperation between Daimler and Renault-Nissan alliance deepening in 2106.

* First Mercedes-Benz pickup truck taking shape and set-up of the alliance's production facilities in Spain and Argentina fully on track.

* Joint production facility in Aguascalientes, Mexico, preparing for pilot production of next generation premium compact cars.

* Partnership growing in 2016, delivering economies of scale for both companies and higher-value vehicles to customers. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Richard Lough)

