FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lenovo group updates on disposal of the entire equity interests in a subsidiary
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
September 30, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lenovo group updates on disposal of the entire equity interests in a subsidiary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group

* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share transfer agreement with purchaser

* Proceeds shall be used to repay shareholder's loan to vendor in full upon completion

* Agreement in relation to sale and purchase of entire equity interests of target companylianchuang ruiye (beijing) asset management

* Net proceeds from disposal is estimated to be approximately rmb1,696 million

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of rmb1.78 billion

* Gain arising from disposal is estimated to be approximately rmb1.381 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.