BRIEF-Lenovo group updates on disposal of the entire equity interests in a subsidiary

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group

* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share transfer agreement with purchaser

* Proceeds shall be used to repay shareholder's loan to vendor in full upon completion

* Agreement in relation to sale and purchase of entire equity interests of target companylianchuang ruiye (beijing) asset management

* Net proceeds from disposal is estimated to be approximately rmb1,696 million

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of rmb1.78 billion

* Gain arising from disposal is estimated to be approximately rmb1.381 billion