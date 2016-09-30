BRIEF-Lenovo group updates on disposal of the entire equity interests in a subsidiary

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group
* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share transfer agreement with purchaser
* Proceeds shall be used to repay shareholder's loan to vendor in full upon completion
* Agreement in relation to sale and purchase of entire equity interests of target companylianchuang ruiye (beijing) asset management
* Net proceeds from disposal is estimated to be approximately rmb1,696 million
* Deal at an aggregate consideration of rmb1.78 billion
* Gain arising from disposal is estimated to be approximately rmb1.381 billion