BRIEF-Renren announces intention to undertake spin-off
* Plans to distribute no less than 80 percent of shares of spinco to shareholders that exercise rights and intends for such distribution to qualify, for tax purposes
Sept 30 (Reuters) -
* Bidders In Discussions To Buy Sushiro Global Holdings In Deal That Could Fetch About $1.5 Bln - WSJ, citing sources
* Equity firm MBK Partners LP and at least one other bidder are in discussions to buy Sushiro from Permira - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2cGbenI
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Decisions by Brazilian shopping mall operators to cut tenants' rents are limiting store vacancies, sparing operators from the nation's harshest economic recession in eight decades and helping fuel a 45 percent jump in their shares this year.
* Hailiang education announces changes to management team and board composition