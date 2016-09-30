BRIEF-Pacific Andes Resources Development updates on restructuring process

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Pacific Andes Resources Development Limited

* (Update On Restructuring Process)

* On 29 september 2016 it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of united states bankruptcy code.

* "this has left company with no realistic option but to instruct its lawyers to withdraw from singapore proceedings"

* "PARD has obtained chapter 11 protection against precipitous actions of bank creditors"

* Lenders have rendered it impossible to achieve an effective restructuring in Singapore

* Will continue to engage and work closely with all creditors, including bondholders Source text (bit.ly/2dd5Hvc) Further company coverage: