Sept 30 (Reuters) - Berjaya Corporation Bhd

* Qtrly net loss of 62.7 million rgt versus profit of 56.1 million rgt; qtrly revenue 2.22 billion rgt versus 2.14 billion rgt

* Directors are of the view that the group's operating environment will be very challenging going forward. Source (bit.ly/2dd2EmI) Further company coverage: