a year ago
BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia says unit enters into LP agreement
September 30, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia says unit enters into LP agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Overseas Chinese Town Asia Holdings Ltd :

* Oct (Asia)-Discloseable And Connected Transaction Establishment Of Limited Partnership

* Establishment of limited partnership with an aggregate capital of RMB1 billion

* Co shall contribute RMB143 million pursuant to LP agreement, will own 14.3% in interest in limited partnership

* Huayou investment, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into LP agreement

* Purpose of LP is to engage in equity investment, equity investment management and other equity investment related activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
