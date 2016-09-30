FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Everbright updates on disposal 9.34% of equity interest in China Unionpay Merchant Services
September 30, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Everbright updates on disposal 9.34% of equity interest in China Unionpay Merchant Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - China Everbright Ltd

* China Eb Ltd-discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of 9.34% Of The Equity Interest In China Unionpay Merchant Services Co., Ltd.

* Vendor (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of company) entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell equity interest, representing 9.34% of equity interest in target company, China Unionpay Merchant Services Co

* Purchaser is Guangji Consultancy (Beijing) company, a company established under laws of PRC with limited liability

* Deal for consideration of RMB1.83 billion

* Will recognize a gain before taxation attributable to company’s shareholders of approximately HK$634 million from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

