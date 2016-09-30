FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mason Financial enters into share purchase agreements
#Financials
September 30, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mason Financial enters into share purchase agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mason Financial Holdings Ltd-discloseable Transactions Acquisition Of Reproductive Healthcare Limited, Victory "Art" Laboratory Limited And Leader Enterprise Limited

* Entered into transactions which would enable group having approximately 55% interest in purchaser

* Unit entered first share purchase agreement with RHC sellers

* Unit entered second share purchase agreement with V & L seller and warrantors

* Deal for consideration of HK$282.8 million

* Cash consideration shall be funded out of net proceeds and/or internal resources

* Pursuant to first agreement sellers have conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire RHC sale shares

* Pursuant to second agreement V & L seller has conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to buy V & L sale shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

