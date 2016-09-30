BRIEF-Mason Financial enters into share purchase agreements

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mason Financial Holdings Ltd-discloseable Transactions Acquisition Of Reproductive Healthcare Limited, Victory "Art" Laboratory Limited And Leader Enterprise Limited
* Entered into transactions which would enable group having approximately 55% interest in purchaser
* Unit entered first share purchase agreement with RHC sellers
* Unit entered second share purchase agreement with V & L seller and warrantors
* Deal for consideration of HK$282.8 million
* Cash consideration shall be funded out of net proceeds and/or internal resources
* Pursuant to first agreement sellers have conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire RHC sale shares
* Pursuant to second agreement V & L seller has conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to buy V & L sale shares