a year ago
BRIEF-Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels updates on acquisition of Grosvenor's 50% economic interest
September 30, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels updates on acquisition of Grosvenor's 50% economic interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd

* HK&S Hotels-discloseable Transaction - Acquisition Of Grosvenor's 50% Economic Interest In The Redevelopment Of 1-5 Grosvenor Place, Belgravia, London, The United Kingdom

* Number of agreements, amongst others, a termination and release agreement and, a framework agreement were entered into

* Agreements to effect a restructuring of previous joint venture arrangements in respect of London project

* Company acquired Grosvenor's 50% economic interest in redevelopment of site and restructured London project

* Total consideration was funded from company's own resources

* Deal for consideration for transaction is £107.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

