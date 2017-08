Sept 30 (Reuters) - CR Capital Real Estate AG :

* For the full year 2016, a positive result at approximately the level of previous year is expected

* H1 revenue 8.5 million euros ($9.50 million), up about 30 percent (H1 2015: 6.5 million euros)

* H1 result improved by about 500,000 euros