Sept 30 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd

* RWL entered into a share sale agreement with GHL in relation to the disposal

* Announcement refers to disposal by Resorts World ,a unit of co, of the entire 1.43 billion GENHK shares, to Golden Hope Limited

* Deal for a total cash consideration of us$415.0 million Source text bit.ly/2dwrhGt) Further company coverage: