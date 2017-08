Sept 30 (Reuters) - Country Heights Holdings Bhd

* Redesignates Lee Cheng Wen to deputy chairman from chief executive officer

* Tan Sri Lee And Chhb had mutually agreed to terminate the advisory agreement dated 6 february 2014 effective from 1 october 2016

* Re-Designation of Tan Sri Lee As executive chairman of chhb