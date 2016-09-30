BRIEF-United Industrial updates on acquisition of 120 Holborn London

Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Industrial Corporation Ltd :
* Pdf 1: United Industrial Corporation Limited (Acquisition Of 120 Holborn London)
* Deal for consideration of £229.6 million
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with holborn management limited and 120 holborn propco limited
* Agreement to acquire all interest in and estate to property
* Acquisition would be financed by internal resources and external borrowings
* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on group's net tangible assets or earnings per share