BRIEF-Man Sang International enters subscription agreement

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Man Sang International Ltd

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for a total of 166mln subscription shares at subscription price of HK$0.60

* Net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of related expenses, are estimated to be approximately HK$99.9 million

* Intends to apply net proceeds from subscription for funding of acquisition of a property located in Chongqing, PRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: