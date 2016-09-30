BRIEF-Lexington Realty sells New York land investments for $338 mln

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Lexington Realty Trust :

* Lexington Realty Trust sells New York city land investments for $338 million

* As result of sale, Lexington expects to record an estimated non-cash impairment charge of approximately $65 million in Q3 of 2016

* "Sale has reduced our leverage considerably and produced cash to retire outstanding balance on our revolving credit facility"

* In connection with sale, approximately $213.1 million of mortgage debt was assumed by buyer