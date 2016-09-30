FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Efore has rearranged its financing
September 30, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Efore has rearranged its financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Efore Plc :

* Has rearranged its financing

* Has agreed upon financing amounting to 6.8 million euros ($7.6 million)

* Jussi Capital Oy has issued an absolute guarantee for part of loan

* Financing arrangements will give Efore good opportunities to execute necessary actions that will enable positive operating result in 2017

* Simultaneously, Efore has received a waiver from financier regarding covenant breach that was disclosed in H1 financial report published on Aug. 10, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

