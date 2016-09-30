BRIEF-Papa john's international announces development deal to expand in Egypt
* Papa John's International announces development deal to expand in Egypt
Sept 30 Garmin Ltd :
* Co has completed acquisition of Iiyonet Inc
* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Papa John's International announces development deal to expand in Egypt
* Dynatronics welcomes David A. Wirthlin as its new chief financial officer
* Rice Midstream Partners announces private placement of common units