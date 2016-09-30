FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mara Delta Property to buy resort for $40 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mara Delta Property Holdings Ltd :

* Entered into deal with Nereide Ltd, a unit of Lux Island Resorts Ltd to buy of hotel building Tamassa Resort

* Total consideration of euro equivalent of $40 mln on a debt free basis

* Caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in Mara Delta's securities

* Intends to fund purchase price through issue of new Mara Delta ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

