a year ago
BRIEF-Universal Electronics' Asia unit signs capital stock sales deal
September 30, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Universal Electronics' Asia unit signs capital stock sales deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Universal Electronics Inc :

* Universal Electronics' Asia subsidiary signs capital stock sales agreement

* Purchase price will be paid into an escrow account, as specified in agreement

* UEI's China-based engineering development and centralized support organizations to transfer to 2 new technology centers

* Deal for approximately USD 48 million

* Entered into agreement to sell entire ownership interest in Gemstar Technology Co. Ltd. to Guangzhou Junhao Investment Co

* In exchange for sale of 100% of capital of stock of Gemstar China, GJI will pay C.G. Development RMB 320 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
