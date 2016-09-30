Sept 30 New York Reit Inc

* Comments on letters from Ww Investors Llc

* NYRT board has actively engaged with WW Investors Llc to reach a settlement

* Had talks with WW Investors, co offered that Michael Ashner and Steven Witkoff be included on NYRT's proxy to be elected to board

* Nominating and corporate governance committee open to discussing WW Investors' out-of-pocket third-party expenses