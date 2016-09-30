BRIEF-Abbvie's investigational HCV regimen receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
* AbbVie's investigational HCV regimen receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
Sept 30 New York Reit Inc
* Comments on letters from Ww Investors Llc
* NYRT board has actively engaged with WW Investors Llc to reach a settlement
* Had talks with WW Investors, co offered that Michael Ashner and Steven Witkoff be included on NYRT's proxy to be elected to board
* Nominating and corporate governance committee open to discussing WW Investors' out-of-pocket third-party expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said a combination therapy containing its flagship eye drug, Eylea, was inferior to Eylea alone in a mid-stage trial involving patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the elderly.
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited provides update on strategic initiatives