a year ago
BRIEF-Secura Group's unit entered into collaboration agreement with Cellebrite Asia Pacific
September 30, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Secura Group's unit entered into collaboration agreement with Cellebrite Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Secura Group Ltd

* Soverus Technology ,co's unit, entered into a collaboration agreement with Israel-based Cellebrite Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

* Soverus has rights to sell, promote and market Cellebrite's products in Singapore as its primary market, and Cambodia and Laos as its secondary markets

* Soverus will be only preferred reseller of Cellebrite's products in these 3 countries for period of 3 yrs, which commenced on 28 sept 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
