Sept 30 (Reuters) - Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi AS :

* To increase share capital to 500.0 million lira ($166.64 million) from 160.0 million lira through rights issue

* To issue 34.0 billion shares at the nominal value of 0.01 lira per share

($1 = 3.0004 liras)