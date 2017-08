Sept 30 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* Announces development of 410 homes in the town of Plessis-Pate (Essonne)

* The total represents an estimated turnover of 82 million euros ($91.47 million) Source text: bit.ly/2cQqnpU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)