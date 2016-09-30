BRIEF-Abbvie's investigational HCV regimen receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
AbbVie's investigational HCV regimen receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
Sept 30 Lexmark International Inc
Following review, CFIUS found there are no unresolved national security issues associated with proposed acquisition of company
Says parties continue to expect transaction to close in 2016
Company and consortium announced that they have received clearance from CFIUS to proceed with proposed transaction
Sept 30 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said a combination therapy containing its flagship eye drug, Eylea, was inferior to Eylea alone in a mid-stage trial involving patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the elderly.
Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited provides update on strategic initiatives